CONYERS — The Conyers City Council will consider reallocating some of its American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Finance Director Isabel Rogers told members of the city’s Finance Committee last week that most of the $250,000 allocated to assist small businesses impacted by the pandemic was going unused due to a lack of eligible applicants. Rogers said most of those that had applied had already received assistance through other sources, which disqualified them under the city’s guidelines.
The City Council voted last December to allocate a total of $250,000 for small business assistance, to be paid in $5,000 increments. Human Resources Director Casey Duren said the city has received applications from about four businesses that qualified for the funds.
Successful business applicants must meet the following criteria:
♦ Must be a current city business owner for at least the two previous years, as of Nov. 1, 2021, as documented by busineness licenses;
♦ Must be a small business with a maximum of 10 full-time employees.
Those not eligible include government employees; the mayor or members of the Conyers City Council; or if the business has previously received any other COVID-19 related funds, such as PPP, EDIL, or ARPA funds from any other entity, including Rockdale County.
The city had also allocated $250,000 to assist individuals impacted by the pandemic, at $1,000 per applicant. Rogers said the city had made payments to 51 applicants so far.
In addition, because Rogers and other city staff members were able to develop guidelines for distribution of the funds in-house, rather than outsourcing the work to a consultant, the $300,000 earmarked for consulting can also be reallocated.
Rogers and Duren both said they have received positive feedback from other cities about the guidelines established for distribution of ARPA funds in Conyers. Rogers said she had been contacted by the Georgia Municipal Association to request that the city’s guidelines for ARPA distributions be templated for other municipalities in the state.
Rogers said she will bring new recommendations for reallocation of the ARPA funds to the City Council for its approval.
