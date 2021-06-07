CONYERS — Two parcels of land owned by the city of Conyers but lying outside the city limits will be sold following a vote last week by the City Council.
The council voted 4-1, with Connie Alsobrook opposed, to declare the undeveloped tracts surplus so they can be sold. The two parcels, one totaling 6.25 acres and the other 8.37 acres, are adjacent to one another and are bordered by Salem Road, Westridge Drive and the back yards of homes that face Avondale Drive.
According to the Rockdale County Tax Assessor’s website, the smaller tract has a tax value of $281,200 and the larger is valued at $328,100.
The properties, which were donated to the city in 2016 by Fieldstone Golf Club LLC, are zoned mixed use/conservation subdivision. According to the city, several developers have already contacted the city about purchasing the properties.
