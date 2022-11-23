CONYERS — Rockdale Emergency Relief invites the community to sip and stroll through homes decked out in holiday splendor while helping raise money for families in need.
RER will host its 24th annual Conyers Christmas Tour of Homes Dec. 10 and 11. The Dec. 10 event will be a candlelight tour from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Dec. 11, the tour will be an afternoon event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
As part of the tour, RER is offering mini-classes on decor, entertaining and more.
All proceeds benefit the food bank and rent assistance programs at Rockdale Emergency Relief.
For information or group sales for 15 tickets or more, call Tour of Homes Co-chair JaNice Van Ness at 770-356-7301 or RER at 770-922-9120.
RER’s focus revolves around assisting with basic necessities for Rockdale residents in need. Its primary services include food bank, financial assistance during a hardship, holiday assistance, and a school break lunch program. The organization touches thousands of Rockdale residents throughout the year emphasizing housing stability for neighbors in need. The organization’s motto is “Neighbors helping neighbors.”
