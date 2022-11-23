TourofHomes.jpg

CONYERS — Rockdale Emergency Relief invites the community to sip and stroll through homes decked out in holiday splendor while helping raise money for families in need.

RER will host its 24th annual Conyers Christmas Tour of Homes Dec. 10 and 11. The Dec. 10 event will be a candlelight tour from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Dec. 11, the tour will be an afternoon event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

