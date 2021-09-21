Voting.jpg

CONYERS – Voters in the Nov. 2 Conyers municipal election will have several options for casting a ballot.

According to the Rockdale County Board of Elections, which will conduct the election, voters may choose mail absentee ballots, in-person early voting, Saturday voting or in-person Election Day voting. Only voters in the Conyers and Olde Town Precincts are eligible to vote in this election. The ballot will include mayor, city council District 1 and city council District 2, Post 1 races. The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 4.

Voters who choose to vote by mail can obtain the request form for an Absentee by Mail Ballot by visiting https://rockdalecountyga.gov/county-departments/board-of-elections-voter-registration/.

The Absentee by Mail Ballot request form can be submitted by email at absentee@rockdalecountyga.gov. It can also be submitted in person at the Board of Elections Office located at 1261 Commercial Drive SW, Suite B, Conyers, GA 30094.

In-person Election Day voting will take place at the voter’s assigned polling place. When voting in person, all voters will be encouraged to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.

Following are key dates and times for early voting:

• Tuesday, Oct. 12 – Early Voting Begins and first day ballots will be mailed to Absentee by Mail Voters

Early voting will take place only at 1261 Commercial Drive, Suite B, Conyers, 30094 (New Location)

Early Voting and Ballot Drop Box Period

8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Oct. 12 – Oct. 15, (Tuesday-Friday)

8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Oct. 18 – Oct. 28 (Monday-Friday)

8 a.m. – 7 p.m., extended hours - Oct. 29 (Friday)

• The Ballot Drop Box is located inside the Board of Elections Office during the Early Voting Period above and will be locked at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29. After that time, voters may drop off their ballot at the Board of Elections Office counter through 7 p.m. on election day, Nov. 2.

• Saturday, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 – Saturday voting, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 22 - Last day Mail Absentee Ballot can be requested.

• Friday, Oct. 29 – Early Voting ends.

• Tuesday, Nov. 2 – Election Day – Polls will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Tuesday Nov. 2 – All Mail Ballots must be returned to Board of Elections office by 7 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Rockdale County Board of Elections Office at 770-278-7333.

