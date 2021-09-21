CONYERS – Voters in the Nov. 2 Conyers municipal election will have several options for casting a ballot.
According to the Rockdale County Board of Elections, which will conduct the election, voters may choose mail absentee ballots, in-person early voting, Saturday voting or in-person Election Day voting. Only voters in the Conyers and Olde Town Precincts are eligible to vote in this election. The ballot will include mayor, city council District 1 and city council District 2, Post 1 races. The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 4.
The Absentee by Mail Ballot request form can be submitted by email at absentee@rockdalecountyga.gov. It can also be submitted in person at the Board of Elections Office located at 1261 Commercial Drive SW, Suite B, Conyers, GA 30094.
In-person Election Day voting will take place at the voter’s assigned polling place. When voting in person, all voters will be encouraged to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.
Following are key dates and times for early voting:
• Tuesday, Oct. 12 – Early Voting Begins and first day ballots will be mailed to Absentee by Mail Voters
Early voting will take place only at 1261 Commercial Drive, Suite B, Conyers, 30094 (New Location)
• The Ballot Drop Box is located inside the Board of Elections Office during the Early Voting Period above and will be locked at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29. After that time, voters may drop off their ballot at the Board of Elections Office counter through 7 p.m. on election day, Nov. 2.
