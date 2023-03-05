Peek Street.png

CONYERS — A small home on Peek Street in Olde Town Conyers will be converted to a business use following a decision by the Conyers City Council.

The council voted unanimously at its March 1 meeting to amend the zoning map at 958 Peek St. to allow the owner to operate a tax preparation business from the property. The house is 740 square feet and sits on .272 acres at the corner of Peek and Institute streets.

