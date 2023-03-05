CONYERS — A small home on Peek Street in Olde Town Conyers will be converted to a business use following a decision by the Conyers City Council.
The council voted unanimously at its March 1 meeting to amend the zoning map at 958 Peek St. to allow the owner to operate a tax preparation business from the property. The house is 740 square feet and sits on .272 acres at the corner of Peek and Institute streets.
The approval changes the zoning map from Downtown Edge to Downtown Center. The properties on the three other corners of the intersection already have the Downtown Center designation.
The zoning change was approved with the condition that the property can only be used as a professional office or as a single-family residence.
The zoning change request had been tabled at the council’s February meeting in order to give the council more time to study the request after several residents expressed concerns.
Council member Valyncia Smith said the zoning committee had met to discuss the request, with the ultimate goal being to protect the integrity of the Olde Town historic district.
“We just want ot make sure we preserve Olde Town as much as we possibly can, as legally as we can,” said Smith.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.