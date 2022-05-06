CONYERS — The city of Conyers has been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for fiscal year 2021-2022 by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for the fiscal year budget ending June 30, 2021. This year marks 30 consecutive years the city has been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.
The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting. To receive the award, a governmental unit must publish a budget document that meets program criteria as a policy document, as a financial plan, as an operations guide, and as a communications device. When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual designated as primarily responsible for having achieved the award. The Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation was presented to Chief Financial Officer Isabel Rogers.
“A government cannot operate without a strong financial foundation and the city’s finance department, under the leadership of Isabel Rogers, operates efficiently and effectively as this budget award attests,” said Mayor Vince Evans. “We are extremely proud of the hard work and preparation from staff and employees that goes into budgeting each year and do not take this recognition for granted.”
The city of Conyers Finance and Administration Department manages the day to day financial functions of the city such as budgeting, investments, revenue collection, cash management, debt administration and financial reporting. The department provides timely, practical and appropriate financial information and analysis to city management to promote informed decisions regarding the appropriate use of the city's financial resources.
