CONYERS - A 30-year-old Conyers woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in her home on Sept. 27.
Kimberly Taylor is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime in the death of Carl Jason McAuley Sr., 42.
Both lived at 190 Old Mill Way SW, where the shooting occurred.
According to a Rockdale County Sheriff's Office incident report, deputies responded to a person shot call at the home on Old Mill Way about 4:40 a.m. on Sept. 27. They found another male who also lived at the residence standing in the street.
The deputies were advised that McAuley had been shot and that Taylor was still in the house. Using the PA system on a patrol car, the deputies called for Taylor to come out of the house with her hands up. They reported hearing a female screaming, and then Taylor came out of the house with her hands up as instructed. They took her into custody and reported she yelled. "Save him!"
The deputies entered the house and found McAuley on the floor in a back bedroom. He had been shot multiple times, and the deputies found a black handgun on the bed. EMS entered the home to attend to McAuley, who was later pronounced dead.
The investigation into the shooting is continuing.
