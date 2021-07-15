CONYERS — City officials intend to use a portion of the $6 million the city will receive in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to aid residents and small businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council met with city department heads Wednesday to review details about the funding and begin the process of determining how the money can — and will — be used.
Conyers will receive a total of $6,070,580 in two installments. City Finance Director Isabel Rogers said the first transfer of $3,035,290 was received July 8; the second will be paid in 12 months. All of the funds must be expended by Dec. 31, 2024 in areas related to recovery from impacts of the coronavirus. Rogers said the funds will be deposited in a separate account and will not be co-mingled with other city revenues.
While city officials were in agreement that a portion of the funding will be dedicated to direct assistance for residents and small businesses, many details will have to be worked out before any funds can be awarded, including how much of the total will be allocated and what the application process and eligibility requirements will be.
Council members agreed to come up with individual priority lists for use of the funds that they will provide to staff members to analyze for development of a project list for the funds.
Rogers told council members that funds can be used to address seven broad pandemic-related categories — for public health services; to remediate negative economic impacts; to provide services to disproportionately impacted communities; for premium pay for essential workers; to fund water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; to replace lost revenue for government services; and to pay administrative costs related to use of the funds.
Rogers said the funds cannot be applied to the employee pension fund or the city’s financial reserves, to pay debt service, or to reduce the city’s millage rate.
Councilman Cleveland Stroud cautioned against spending the money on programs or projects that would require ongoing funding.
“Let’s tread carefully along these lines so we don’t have something we can’t afford in the future,” he said.
Councilwoman Valyncia Smith said the city needs to coordinate with Rockdale County in efforts to assist residents and businesses so there is no overlap of services.
Rockdale has already announced plans to use the first half of its $17 million in ARPA funds to help citizens recover from the pandemic through community programs, to fund county needs and to reward essential workers.
