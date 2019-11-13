CONYERS — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta has announced Kimberly Heard from A.R. “Gus” Barksdale BGC as the winner of its 2019-20 Youth of the Year award.
The prestigious award is BGCMA’s highest honor, recognizing teens from clubs in the metro Atlanta area who are working hard, investing in themselves and demonstrating leadership in their schools, clubs and communities.
On Nov. 8, BGCMA welcomed 21 Youth of the Year nominees and nearly 600 attendees, including local politicians, business leaders and advocates, to the annual Youth of the Year Fundraising Gala presented by Bank of America.
The event was held at Atlanta’s Delta Flight Museum. Attendees heard speeches about where these young leaders started, how their clubs helped shape who they are today, and what big dreams they have for the future.
“Thank you to all of our partners who make these programs possible,” said Missy Dugan, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. “Through our shared vision, we are building an educated workforce, a healthy and active community, and a city full of young leaders like Kimberly.”
As Youth of the Year, Heard was awarded a $2,500 college scholarship, and in the spring of 2020, she will represent Metro Atlanta as Youth of the Year at the statewide competition.
“I would like to say thank you to everyone who supported me,” said Heard. “I’m going to do my best to represent Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta in a positive way. I’m really excited about the possibilities.”
BGCMA serves nearly 3,000 kids and teens each year. Youth of the Year is a year-round character and leadership program that recognizes club members who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership skills and service to their community. BGCMA also focuses on helping youth succeed in college and career, and live healthy. By 2020, the organization is working to ensure that 90 percent of the youth it serves are graduating on time, living healthy, and giving back.
“Bank of America’s investment in youth is essential for future success, and we are proud to serve as presenting sponsor of the prestigious Youth of the Year program,” said Aron Levine, head of Consumer Banking and Investments, Bank of America, and Executive Board Member of Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. “This is my eighth year of involvement with BGCMA’s Youth of the Year Fundraising Gala, and the impact these members are making in their communities is truly an inspiration.”
To find out more about this year’s Youth of the Year event, visit https://www.bgcma.org/youthoftheyear2019/.