CONYERS - Corey K. Hambrick Sr. has announced his candidacy to be the next Rockdale County sheriff.
Hambrick is a former Conyers Police officer and is currently the chief of staff for the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners. He was also sworn in as a Rockdale County deputy sheriff shortly after becoming chief of staff.
He is also the lead pastor of The Life Church Christian Center located in Conyers.
Hambrick said he is excited about the journey and possibility of becoming sheriff.
“When asked why I desire to assume the office of the Rockdale County Sheriff; simply put, I endeavor to use my professional knowledge, training, education, experience, and overall ability to maximize the potential of the office of the Rockdale County sheriff for the general safety of our community,” he said, “the leadership characteristics that encourages honesty, transparency, and accountability; and lastly a quality of service that would not only benefit citizens externally, but also the workforce of the deputies and civilian personnel internally.”
Hambrick earned a bachelor of political science degree from Alabama A&M University and a master's in public administration from Strayer University.
Hambrick served the city of Conyers for 10 years, with eight of those years as a full-time employee. He started his career in public service as a police officer, then climbed up the ranks to several positions within the department including field training officer, corporal for Uniform Patrol, city marshal and sergeant for both the Uniform Patrol and Criminal Investigation Divisions (CID). During his tenure with the city of Conyers, Hambrick completed and received the Leadership in Police Organizations Certification by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and the Managerial Certification from the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council.
As Rockdale County chief of staff, Hambrick serves as the liaison among the Board of Commissioners (BOC), assists the county’s CEO with the daily administrative and operational functions of the county, is the first point of contact for department directors, represents the BOC in various relationships, such as government organizations and task forces, oversees executive-level policy analysis and development, and conducts critical research and presents findings that are of interest to the BOC.
He is the CEO and founder of Thinking Under Fire (TUF), an organization specializing in bridging the gap between local law enforcement and the communities they serve. Hambrick also serves as chairperson of The Hambrick Foundation Inc., which aids in helping adolescents to young adults lead successful, fulfilling lives by providing an alternate perspective on possibilities through positive exposure. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Rockdale Career Academy, as well as the Soaring Heights Communities in Conyers.
Hambrick lives in Rockdale County with his wife, Corrinne N. Hambrick, and two youngest children. They also have an oldest daughter and grandson that currently reside in Covington.
Hambrick invites citizens to visit his website, www.hambrick4rockdale.com, where they can view his plan for the community through “efficient leadership” of the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.