McDONOUGH — City Council member Sandra Vincent is hoping to hold a Christmas parade for McDonough residents this year, despite the fact that the mayor and city staff members have cancelled the traditional parade on the city square.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Vincent said she intended to pursue hosting a drive-by parade, in which spectators would drive by stationary floats and displays staged in a large park, parking lot or other large facility. Vincent said the drive-by format would be safe for the community.
Mayor Billy Copeland said the decision to cancel this year’s parade was based on concern for the health and welfare of city employees. Copeland said the city would not be heading up the parade, and he did not believe the Henry County Lions Club, traditional sponsor of the nighttime parade, would be involved, either.
The parade was also cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
In response to questions from Vincent, City Administrator Preston Dorsey said there would be nothing to prevent a group of citizens from obtaining a permit for the parade, but that city public safety personnel would not be available to work the event. Dorsey said he instructed the Police Department that officers could not participate in any parades or special events unless it was an “extreme emergency.” Dorsey said that decision, which was reached more than a month ago, was based on the call volume the department is currently experiencing and was not related to the Christmas parade.
Dorsey also said he did not think there would be any problem jurisdictionally if the Henry Sheriff’s Office provided public safety and traffic control services.
Vincent also said she felt the decision to cancel the parade should have been discussed by the council. Mayor Copeland responded that, under the city charter, he has the authority to make that decision.
“Every Monday about 1 o’clock we get an update on the way we stand here in McDonough and Henry County (with COVID numbers),” said Copeland. “It is not a pretty picture, folks … we decided two or maybe three weeks ago that the city would not host the parade this year. Am I pleased with that? No, because I love parades, I really do.”
Dorsey said he agreed with the mayor’s decision.
“As much as we all love a parade … I think the best thing we can do is put this on hold for another year,” he said.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
