CONYERS — The Point In Time Homeless count in Rockdale and Newton counties has been postponed due to the high rate of COVID-19 transmission. The new date will be announced later this month.
The Point-in-Time count is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night. The count is typically conducted in January each year.
Heather Hutton, a member of the National Alliance to End Homelessness working to coordinate the count in Rockdale and Newton, said the purpose of the count is to set the counties up for future federal funding to end homelessness, build affordable housing, and provide wrap-around services to at-risk citizens.
Although the count was set to go forward Jan. 24, Hutton sent an email to count coordinators stating that the count had been pushed back due to an increase in the state’s seven-day moving average of positive COVID-19 cases. When the methodology for the count was initially approved in September, Hutton said the seven-day average was 1,767; as of Monday, that average was 13,325. In addition, the positivity rate increased from 8% to 30%.
Even with safety protocols in place, Hutton wrote, conducting the count would “create multiple thousands of minutes of face-to-face interaction between surveyors and respondents.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the count each year for communities receiving federal grants to assist the homeless. The counts are planned and carried out locally. HUD requires that the count include people who are sheltered in an emergency shelter, in transitional housing, or who are unsheltered on a single night.
During the count, communities are required to identify whether a person is an individual, a member of a family unit, or an unaccompanied youth under the age of 18 or age 18 to 24. In addition, communities must identify if a person is chronically homeless, indicating long-time or repeated homelessness, and the presence of a disability.
The objective of the count is to establish the dimensions of the problem of homelessness and help policymakers and program administrators track progress toward the goal of ending homelessness. The count was first conducted in 2005.
The data collected is used to raise public awareness of the homelessness problem in communities and attract funding to help end homelessness.
Volunteers are needed to conduct the count in February. To sign up as a Point-in-Time count volunteer, go to: https://bit.ly/35nb1XD
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
