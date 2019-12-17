CONYERS — With Christmas being a short week away, the Early Learning Center at the Rockdale Career Academy have provided kids with Christmas themed activities and crafts all month long and are now celebrating with their very own Christmas Spirit Week.
So far, kids have crafted holiday necklaces, painted candy canes, sock snowmen and edible Christmas trees. They have also had a Bikes, Trikes and Magical Lights parade and went caroling through RCA hallways.
But the kids aren't the only ones having fun. ELC instructors have hosted their own festivities including a Holiday Dinner and an ornament decorating contest.
The Rockdale Career Academy Early Learning Center is a NAEYC accredited, Reggio-Emilia inspired preschool operated by the Rockdale County Public Schools and serves as the "hub" for Rockdale Early Learning Initiatives.
The ELC serves 3 and 4-year-old children who meet enrollment requirements for RCPS. The ELC also serves as a lab school for the Early Childhood Education Department Career and Technical Education program at RCA.
The ELC curriculum goal is to ensure that all children have the skills necessary to be successful in RCPS kindergarten classrooms.