COVINGTON — Newton County Attorney Megan Martin outlined the process residents would need to follow in order to put package sales of alcohol in unincorporated Newton County to a vote.
Martin made the presentation at the Nov. 5 Board of Commissioners meeting after a couple of commissioners said they had been approached by residents interested in package sales in the county.
Commissioners took no action following the presentation.
Martin outlined the following steps for residents looking to place a package sales referendum on the ballot:
• Get a written petition containing the signatures of at least 35 percent of the registered and qualified voters of newton County.
• File the petition with the election superintendent of Newton County.
• The election superintendent validates that the names are of registered and qualified voters.
• After validation, the election superintendent should call and hold a referendum election.
• The referendum election is set for not less than 30 nor more than 60 days after the call, during either a primary or election or special election in Newton County.
• Notice of the Call for Referendum must be placed in the legal organ by the election superintendent and published once a week for two weeks immediately preceding the date of the referendum election.
• If the referendum is approved by a majority of voters, then it goes into effect. If the referendum is disapproved by a majority of voters, another election can be held after two years.
Since 2012 Newton County has allowed distilled spirits sales by the drink, as well as Sunday sales of distilled spirits by the drink and package sales of beer and wine in unincorporated areas.