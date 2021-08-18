The 60,000-square-foot Cousins Community Center is envisioned as the future home of a number of county departments, along with a Black history museum. Cousins was the first Black high school in Newton County.
COVINGTON — Sunbelt Builders in Covington has been awarded a design contract for improvements to the Washington Street Community Center and the Cousins Community Center on Geiger Street.
Work at Washington Street will include a new roof and improvements to the flooring and kitchen. The design contract totals $39,150, which will be paid from 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax collections.
Renovations at the Cousins Center will focus on the band room, which is used by the R.L. Cousins Alumni Society. That contract totals $9,600, which will be paid from the capital improvements fund.
The county purchased the Cousins Community Center, which was the first Black high school in the county, in 2020 for $1.2 million. Commissioners have discussed renovating the entire facility, but no plans have been finalized. The Cousins Center currently houses an office of the state Department of Driver Services and various county offices.
