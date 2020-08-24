COVINGTON — In an effort to help families whose children will be returning to school via remote learning, Newton County is making it easier for churches to provide learning assistance.
The Newton County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution suspending a county requirement that churches in residential areas have a conditional use permit in order to operate a school or day care.
According to the resolution approved on Aug. 18, the county acknowledges that “there is an unprecedented need for student digital learning spaces, internet access and supervision resources, and a recognized hardship on working families who struggle to balance the demands of employment with the supervision of children engaging in remote digital learning.”
Students in Newton County public schools will return to instruction on Sept. 8.
County Attorney Sam Van Volkenburgh said that churches that provide these services are asked “to take reasonable steps to avoid traffic problems and other things that might come along with having a school in a church in a residential area.”
In response to a question from District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz, Van Volkenburgh said churches that provide day care will be required to meet state regulations for those facilities.
He added that the suspension of enforcement of the conditional use permit will remain in place until the end of the 2021 school year or until the end of the public health emergency.
Commissioners approved the resolution unanimously.
At the same meeting, commissioners also approved endorsement of the “Do Our Part so School Can Start” initiative. The resolution is an expression of the board’s support of county-wide efforts to reduce the community spread rate of COVID-19 so that in-person school can start as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.