COVINGTON — Newton County Manager Lloyd Kerr was praised for his leadership, humor and consideration for the county’s employees at a farewell reception Monday evening at the Historic Courthouse.
Kerr is being forced out of his position of six years after three commissioners voted not to renew his contract. His tenure will conclude at the end of the year. The county has not yet found his successor and is looking to hire an interim county manager before filling the position.
Department heads who worked with Kerr spoke at Monday’s reception, calling Kerr a servant-leader with an easy-going approach and a big picture problem-solver who never failed to bring humor to each work day.
Newton County Clerk Jackie Smith spoke with emotion about Kerr’s service to the county.
“The Bible says the steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord,” said Smith. “And you are a good man, Lloyd Kerr.”
Smith also said Kerr’s impact on the county will endure.
“Your handprint is on Newton County. That will never go away,” she said.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards, who voted to renew Kerr’s contract, praised Kerr’s leadership abilities, particularly the fiscally conservative culture he developed surrounding the county’s budgeting process.
“You left this county better than you found it,” said Edwards. “There’s no doubt about it.”
Kerr, in turn, praised the county’s employees for their dedication and work ethic.
“All of the things that have been done would not have happened if not for all of y’all,” he said to the dozens of employees at the reception.
Kerr said his goal upon taking the county manager position six years ago was to work with the county employees, not to have them work for him.
“I’ve tried every way possible to make sure you knew you were a priority,” he said.
Kerr said an enjoyable aspect of the county manager position has been the fact that every day was different. And he always tried to find humor, even in stressful situations.
“I always figured I might as well have a good time while I’m here,” he said, “because I’m going to be here all day.”
He said he was certain the employees would continue to support Chairman Marcello Banes as the new year begins without a county manager in place, acknowledging that there will likely be a “rocky start” to the year.
“I really have enjoyed working with all of you. It’s been a heck of a good time … and it really touches my heart that all of y’all are here today.”
Banes presented Kerr with a Bicentennial Award, recognizing that Kerr came on board shortly after the county changed to a county manager form of government.
“He is someone who changed our government in his role, so I thought it was appropriate that he receive that award for all the work he’s done and for making the change’s he’s made in our community,” said Banes.
