COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Commissioners is expected to approve road resurfacing projects Tuesday that will cover a total of about 19 miles at a cost of $1.86 million.
The patching and resurfacing work will be done on 34 different roads, most of them residential streets in subdivisions.
According to county documents, funding for the work will come from the county’s allotment of Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant funds from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The grant funds total $1,431,337, with the county required to contribute a 30 percent match of $429,401 that will come from 2011 Special Purpose Local Option Sales tax collections.
Once commissioners approve the list of roads to be improved with LMIG funds, Transportation Director Chester Clegg will submit the list to GDOT.
Roads on the proposed list are as follows:
• Parr Farm Road — 1.46 miles at $116,957
• Parr Farm Drive — 0.17 miles at $16,100
• Pleasant Hill Drive — 0.64 miles at $51,995
• Pleasant Hill Court — 0.19 miles at $20,077
• County Line Road — 1.40 miles at $121,083
• Fincher Road — 1.72 miles at $193,921
• Roberts Road — 0.55 miles at $41,358
• McGiboney Lane — 0.49 miles at $45,470
• Timber Lake Terrace — 0.36 miles at $35,725
• Wilson Road — 0.61 miles at $51,372
• Dove Point — 0.40 miles at $47,998
• Dove’s Nest — 0.35 miles at $30,258
• Hidden Shoals Drive — 0.37 miles at $47,244
• Hidden Shoals Lane — 0.09 miles at $10,298
• Park Place Drive — 0.55 miles at $56,248
• Boardwalk Avenue — 0.21 miles at $35,502
• Crooked Creek Drive — 0.50 miles at $45,014
• Crooked Creek Way — 0.19 miles at $16,640
• Christian Road — 0.30 miles at $24,021
• Christian Circle — 0.68 miles at $83,685
• Almon Road — 1.53 miles at $168,881
• Lake Stone Lea Drive — 0.69 miles at $57,483
• Lake Stone Lea Point — 0.09 miles at $10,369
• Griffin Mountain Trail — 0.53 miles at $50,226
• Bentley Place — 0.51 miles at $48,747
• Poole Booth Road — 0.13 miles at $15,711
• Wildwood Trail — 0.25 miles at $22,068
• Danille Drive — 0.46 miles at $34,552
• City Pond Road — 0.33 miles at $37,860
• Roberts Lane — 0.17 miles at $18,908
• Otelia Lane — 0.27 miles at $25,856
• Stewart Drive — 0.27 miles at $19,964
• Social Circle Road — 2.25 miles at $174,178
• Oak Ridge Road — 0.46 miles at $36,296
• Myrtle Grove Lane — 0.46 miles at $48,598