The County Road 213 bridge over the Alcovy River was closed Monday after failing a state inspection. This photo taken underneath the bridge shows corrosion where four steel pilings connect to the bridge's bent caps.
The County Road 213 bridge over the Alcovy River is closed until further notice after failing a state inspection Monday.
COVINGTON - The County Road 213 bridge over the Alcovy River in Newton County is closed until further notice after failing inspection Monday.
Located about 4 miles south of the city of Covington, the bridge is near the County Road 213 intersection with Ga. Highway 36.
Monday's regularly scheduled specialized inspection found corrosion where four steel pilings meet one of the structure's bent caps, meaning support of the bridge is not up to standard.
Maintenance of the local bridge is the responsibility of the Newton County government. Once maintenance is complete, Georgia DOT will re-inspect the bridge before it can be reopened to traffic. Drivers will have to follow the local detour until that time.
Motorists are advised to use the following detour:
• Coming from Ga. Highway 36 south: Left on Henderson Mill Road, left on Dixie Road and end at the intersection at Dixie Road and County Road 213.
• Coming from Mansfield: Left on Dixie Road, right on Henderson Mill Road and right on Ga. Highway 36 and end at the intersection of Highway 36 and County Road 213.
Most Georgia bridges are inspected by the state's bridge inspection team on a two-year cycle with specialized inspections done every four years. The bridge inspection unit is under the GDOT Office of Bridge Maintenance and Design.
