CONYERS — The success of Rockdale County to serve its citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic last year was the focal point of the county's virtual 2021 State of the County address by Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. on March 18.
Nesbitt said the county began planning for dealing with the pandemic in March 2020 after attending the National Association of County Officials (NACO) conference in Washington, D.C., and hearing from Dr. Robert Redfield, the then-director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The BOC ordered new guidelines to reduce the possibility of staff members and residents coming in contact with the virus, had county facilities were sanitized twice a day, and closing county buildings to the public, which is currently still the case, with staff still working inside.
Nesbitt held a moment of silence to honor and remember family members, friends and loved ones who lost their lives to COVID-19.
He also thanked the first responders in the county - EMA, EMS, deputies, and firefighters - who continued to serve the public as they did before the pandemic, thanking them for their diligence, hard work and sacrifice.
Nesbitt then spotlighted county departments and general achievements.
Planning and Development
While other counties saw a decline in revenue from licenses and permits, Rockdale Planning and Development did not:
• 903 residential permits were issued, totaling $482,632.
• 170 commercial permits were issued, totaling $88,199.
• 1,737 business and alcohol licenses were issued, totaling $260,752.
• $779,376 in impact fees were collected, a 6% increase over 2019.
Economic Development
• A new wastewater treatment plant was developed near Salem High School, increasing the county's capacity to treat water for new construction.
• Several local industries announced expansions and increased hiring during the pandemic.
• Great Southern Wood expanded, and Rockdale Technology Center was constructed, representing $1 million in local property tax.
• The TV and film industry brought in about $1 million in property taxes.
Inclusiveness and Equity
Nesbitt said Rockdale County continually strives to proactively identify business practices that enhance inclusiveness and equity, and that do not discriminate against any person or business, including businesses owned by women, people of color, and other historically disadvantaged groups.
"I believe the inclusion of procurement language within our vendor selection process that is consistent and applicable to all will serve as a key step towards Rockdale County's effort to support diversity throughout the contracting process," said Nesbitt.
General Services
(Formerly Recreation and Maintenance)
• Senior Services division provided provided 57,261 meals, which is a 120% increase compared to the pre-COVID-19 report.
• Additionally Senior Services provided $4,704 worth of personal protective equipment and 424 virtual activities to a cumulative total of 26,373 seniors, with 3,635 medical and personal transportation trips covering 12,051 miles, and more than 200 hours of supportive phone calls during the friendly visiting program.
• Senior Services delivered $2,871 worth of material aid to senior homes and 427 pounds of pet food to households involved with the Pet Bites program.
• Through March 2021, Senior Services pre-registered at least 411 older adults for COVID vaccinations, actively scheduled 400-plus senior citizens for confirmed appointments, and has responded proactively to 904-plus incoming and outgoing telephone calls in support of vaccination efforts.
• The renovation of the Johnson Park Recreation Center continues with an estimated completion date later this year. Improvements include a new state-of-the-art weight room, new basketball court with increased seating capacity and two team locker rooms, an indoor track, a new teen center, and the pool floor has been resurfaced, with the pool area being expanded to include five additional meeting rooms.
Department of Transportation
• Completed 120 work orders pertaining to litter and trash in 2020.
• Resurfaced 16 miles of county roads through SPLOST funding.
• Installed high mast lighting at Exit 78 - Sigman Road, Exit 84 - Salem Road - the gateway intersections into Rockdale County - and on I-20, with installation continuing through the next year.
Stormwater
• Replaced a total of 1,625 linear feet of pipe, which is approximately 11% of the 14,000 linear feet they plan to replace by 2025.
Directors and Judges
Nesbitt concluded the State of the County address by noting the hiring of several directors and judicial appointments.
• Margaret Moore-Jackson was appointed to serve as the director of Technology Services in October 2020.
• Gerald May was appointed deputy director of Technology Services in December 2020.
• Melissa Mims is Rockdale County's new communications manager. She will partner with the Office of the Chairman to further develop strong collaborative relationships between businesses, industries, community stakeholders and the county government.
• Former State Court Judge Nancy Bills was appointed as the new Superior Court judge of Rockdale County after Judge David Irwin retired.
• Former Probate Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr. was appointed as the new State Court judge, following Bills' appointment as the new Superior Court judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.