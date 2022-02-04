...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands, fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:47 PM EST Friday the stage was 10.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 11.3 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
&&
Couple and dog rescued via helicopter after being stranded in California cabin for two months
Two people who were looking after a cabin in a remote part of California were rescued this week after being snowed in for two months and facing a dwindling food supply, officials said Friday.
The unidentified couple called the Sierra County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning, asking to be rescued from a cabin in a northwestern part of the county, about two hours north of Sacramento.
The couple told officials they were stranded there after a winter storm in December left behind significant snowfall and fallen trees, according to a news release.
The Sheriff's Office asked the highway patrol to airlift the couple and their small dog.
"Due to the remote location and limited access due to winter conditions, the California Highway Patrol Air Operations were contacted and a request for mutual aid in rescuing the couple was made," the media release said.
The Sheriff's Office said when the couple called Tuesday they said "they were running low on food."
CHP released video showing a helicopter flying near the home and said, "H-20 was able to land near the cabin, while very strong winds were blowing."
The couple was then reunited with friends, officials said.
