COVINGTON - A man and a woman are facing a multitude of drug charges after being found in a motel room with a book bag allegedly filled with bags of cocaine, Xanax, methamphetamine, marijuana, and a quantity of THC.
The incident occurred on July 29, according to a report from the Covington Police Department. Officers responded to the Baymont Inn and Suites on Alcovy Road about 2:35 p.m. in reference to a fraud call. While responding to the fraud call, the officers passed by another room that allegedly had a strong odor of marijuana coming from the door and AC vent. When they looked in through the window, they saw a female sitting on the bed. When she saw the officers, she shut the blinds.
After handling the fraud call, the officers went back to the room and made contact with the female, later identified as Brianna Claire Horton, 21, of Conyers. One officer told her they had allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the room and asked for her identity. Horton allegedly attempted to close the door in the officer’s face, but he stuck his foot inside the door.
The officers entered the room and the odor of marijuana was allegedly stronger inside and on Horton. When the officer asked her to give him any marijuana she had, she repeatedly denied having any. One officer went to advised the hotel management of what was going on, and the other officer stayed with Horton and searched the room.
When the first officer returned, the second officer handed him a baggie of suspected marijuana blunts. A male has also entered the room and was later identified as Larance Dafraye Franklin, 34, of Covington. He identified himself as Horton’s baby’s daddy.
The officer searching the room found a brown book bag. Inside the bag the officers could see several baggies filled with suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, and other drug-related items. Both Horton and Franklin allegedly said the room and bag did not belong to them. Both were placed into handcuffs. A check with the manager found the room was in Horton’s name.
A search of the bag found allegedly several pill bottles. One had two clear capsules with unknown powder in them, and another has half a Xanaz bar in it. They also allegedly found a large plastic baggie containing suspected crack cocaine in it, a bag containing THC candy that was marked for sale, another small baggie of suspected marijuana, and other clear baggies and containers.
Horton and Franklin were placed under arrest and transported to the Newton County Law Enforcement Center. They were both charges with possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (Xanax), possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance (THC), possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.