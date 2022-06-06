CONYERS — Maybe it would be a malty aroma that's perfumy-sweet, or even a caramel-like whiff that will bring residents and visitors alike to a new brewery set to open in Olde Town Conyers.
The B-Side The Tracks Brewing Company was only a dream until husband and wife, Tom and Amy Johnson, began doing the footwork to make it a reality. The brewery and distillery will be the first of its kind for the city center.
"That's the edge that got us to where we are now," Mr. Johnson said. "We did the research, and we educated ourselves about the business and the industry."
Remodeling for the building at 909 Commercial St. NE will begin this summer. The 5,279-square-foot building will house a brewery and restaurant and offer a laid-back ambiance with its rooftop patio for live music and events once it opens in the late fall.
Other than its location, the local produce and six varieties of beer as well as various flavorings of hard-seltzer are what will make the winery and distillery unique. The couple plans to have a full line of up to 15 beers along with vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and, in time, a barrel-aged bourbon on its menu of distilled spirits.
But it's the architecture of the brewery and the welcoming atmosphere that the couple hopes will resonate with customers.
It was this experience that fascinated Mrs. Johnson throughout her studies at the American Brewer's Guild where she acquired her degree in the Science and Engineering program to pursue the brewing company.
"It was more the experience of being in the brewery," she said. "Just thinking about the process — that's what excited me more," she said.
The brewery project also puts roots into place — a desire that Mrs. Johnson had after her family finally settled in the area.
"I didn't grow up with roots, so one thing that was important to me was to have these roots," she said. "And being able to do that gives me a pride that I can't even articulate."
The duo is currently seeking investments to fund increasing equipment costs for the new location.
Whether someone is accredited or not they can make an investment in the brewery in exchange for a percentage of the business’ revenue — which will be paid out quarterly.
Interested investors must make a minimum investment of $100 to qualify.
The brewery also opens up job opportunities for residents interested in the brewing business.
"We want people to give them the training, certifications and offer them opportunities where they can grow," Mr. Johnson said. "We really want to be the place people in Conyers want to visit and work."
