COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the armed robbery of a man and woman in front of an apartment on Salem Road.
According to an incident report, the robbery occurred about 4 a.m. Aug. 26. The victims told a deputy they were outside their apartment at the Salem Terrace Apartments when a male wearing a black ski mask and carrying a black handgun approached them and ordered them to give him their money.
The robber got approximately $80 in cash, then ordered the couple to go inside the apartment. They did so and could not tell investigators if the robber left on foot or in a vehicle, or which way he went.