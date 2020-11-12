COVINGTON — Cousins Middle School is temporarily closing for in-person learning due to COVID-19 cases. The closing took effect at the end of the school day on Wednesday. Reopening is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30. This decision was made in consultation with the school system’s COVID-19 Response Team and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there was one confirmed positive COVID-19 case at the school and several presumed positive cases. As a result, there are approximately 25 other staff members who will likely need to be quarantined.
All in-person students at Cousins Middle School will stay home from school until the scheduled reopening on Monday Nov. 30. Teachers were instructed to spend Thursday and Friday preparing for the shift to virtual learning. Deep cleaning of the building was set for Wednesday evening.
Virtual learning, through the Canvas learning management system, will begin on Monday, Nov. 16 for students transitioning to the virtual model. All teachers will return to the building on the same day. This closure has no effect on students participating in virtual learning.
Students who need to pick up medication or other items that they must have during the next two weeks should call the school’s front office to make an appointment. In addition, students may obtain a free breakfast or lunch meal at any school location. The school system will provide more information in a later call on procedures for borrowing technology devices during the school closure.
The closing of Cousins Middle School is a precaution as the school system works to ensure in-person learning can continue in other schools. School officials anticipate there will be additional quarantines and school closures during the pandemic. The community at large is encouraged to work together: stay home when you’re sick; get tested if you’re symptomatic; report your child’s positive test to their school; if you are directed to quarantine, follow the instructions and limit interaction with non-family members; socially distance, and wear a mask when in public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.