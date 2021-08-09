CONYERS — Like those across the state, hospitals in the east metro area are seeing an increase in COVID-19 admissions.
According to Sarah Teach, spokesperson for Piedmont Rockdale and Piedmont Newton hospitals, “our COVID-19 hospitalization trend has followed the state's, with caseloads varying across our hospitals based on the level of community spread in those local communities and their surrounding areas.”
Statewide, cases reported daily have been steadily climbing, a trend that has been sparked by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus. Both Rockdale and Newton counties are considered to be high transmission areas, with positivity rates in the range of 14%. As of Aug. 6, the Department of Public Health reported that 40% of Rockdale residents have received both doses of the vaccine, and 33% of Newton residents have done so. Statewide, about 41% have been fully vaccinated.
“Vaccination continues to be the best way to protect ourselves, loved ones and our communities, and we deeply encourage those who are eligible to get vaccinated do so as quickly as possible,” said Teach. “We also support and encourage community members to follow the CDC’s guidance, including wearing a mask when indoors in public areas, watching your distance and washing your hands.”
Rockdale and Newton hospitals did not release figures on how many COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health hospital bed census, across the state hospital beds are at 83% of capacity, with 2,534 of those being ICU beds. In the hospital census region that includes Rockdale and Newton counties, 85.7% of hospital beds were in use, with 1,051 of those in ICUs. There were 5,949 patients hospitalized in the region, with 16.8% or 1,002 of those classified as COVID-19 patients.
Overall, Rockdale has had 6,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 2 and 182 deaths. The county saw 126 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the seven days from July 24 to. July 30
Newton has seen 7,954 confirmed cases as of Aug. 2 and 266 deaths. There were 116 new cases confirmed in the last seven days of July.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.