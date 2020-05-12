COVINGTON — Newton County commissioners are deliberating over a proposed fiscal year 2021 budget that shows a 9% increase, despite some concerns over declining revenues due to COVID-19.
Commissioners discussed the proposed $75,381,231 budget via teleconference last Thursday. County Manager Lloyd Kerr said he anticipated the county would need to set a millage rate of 13.43 to fund the budget, compared to the current millage of 13.33. Kerr said it is estimated the county’s tax digest will increase by 8%.
However, Kerr said commissioners could reduce the budget by $305,000 and keep the current millage of 13.33 by eliminating employee Christmas bonuses and the employee vacation buy-back program.
Several commissioners spoke against taking those benefits from employees, including District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason, District 4 Commission J.C. Henderson and Chairman Marcello Banes.
“I would personally like to see if there is a Plan B, if there is somewhere else we can pull from to find these monies rather than taking them away from the employees,” said Mason.
Kerr said department heads had requested just what they need to operate the county “so there’s not really $300,000 worth of room there.”
He pointed out that the county budget does maintain the step increases in employee salaries.
“I believe employees would far more welcome that step increase this year than if we weren’t able to give them Christmas bonuses,” said Kerr.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards said declining tax revenues due to COVID-19 might mean some budget decisions tougher than Christmas bonsues may have to be made.
“I’m not prepared tonight to make any recommendations or requests on what we cut, but I think it is quite clear we are getting ready to put together a budget by the end of this month that may not have the revenues come December to support it,” he said. “We’ve got businesses shutting down, our sales taxes are down. I’m not understanding how we are going to increase our budget or have a budget without having some real tough conversations going forward.”
Edwards said he planned to present a budget alternative at the Tuesday, May 12 board meeting.
District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan asked to see a budget model showing a transfer from the county’s fund balance in order to reduce the millage.
District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz said those funds may be needed to operate if the economy does not rebound.
“I would hate to start looking at balancing our budget based on the fund balance now because we may very well need that fund balance midway through this next fiscal year,” she said. “I think it’s a reality.”
Cowan acknowledged it is not his “preferred method of doing things.”
“I think realistically we have to look at all possible scenarios because we are in a state we’ve never been in before,” he said.
