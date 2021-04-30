CONYERS – The Gwinnett Newton Rockdale Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now being administered by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

To schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Rockdale and Newton residents can visit www.gnrhealth.com/covid-vaccine-scheduling/ or dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

Residents can also text ‘VAX’ to 1-844-554-4024 to be notified of any appointment openings nearby.

When using the web links or the text function, there will be a series of questions to answer. If using the GNR website, computer users will be automatically forwarded to the DPH website.

For residents who prefer to make an appointment through a phone call, dial the DPH vaccination helpline at 1-888-457-0186. The helpline is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The GNR Health Department urges citizens to continue keeping their families and the community safe by continuing to wash hands for at least 20 seconds, wearing a face covering and exercise a social distance of at least 6 feet.

For more information, please visit the Georgia Department of Public Health website at dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

