CONYERS – The Gwinnett Newton Rockdale Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now being administered by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
To schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Rockdale and Newton residents can visit www.gnrhealth.com/covid-vaccine-scheduling/ or dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
Residents can also text ‘VAX’ to 1-844-554-4024 to be notified of any appointment openings nearby.
When using the web links or the text function, there will be a series of questions to answer. If using the GNR website, computer users will be automatically forwarded to the DPH website.
For residents who prefer to make an appointment through a phone call, dial the DPH vaccination helpline at 1-888-457-0186. The helpline is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
The GNR Health Department urges citizens to continue keeping their families and the community safe by continuing to wash hands for at least 20 seconds, wearing a face covering and exercise a social distance of at least 6 feet.
For more information, please visit the Georgia Department of Public Health website at dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.