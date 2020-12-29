CONYERS — Voting in the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections will be limited to four precincts in Rockdale County due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Voting on Election Day will take place at the Parker Road, Olde Town, Barksdale and Bethel precincts only. Voters will be able to vote at the precinct of their choice, no matter where they usually vote. Signage will be posted at the closed precincts and an election worker will be at each one to direct voters to an open precinct. In addition, the four open polling places will remain open until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, 30 minutes later than normal. All of the changes are subject to approval by Superior Court Judge Robert Mumford.
Elections Supervisor Cynthia Willingham told Board of Elections members at an emergency meeting via Zoom Tuesday that a total of seven poll workers at the Parker Road early voting facility had tested positive for the virus, causing concern that cases could continue to increase. Rockdale County is classified in the red zone, with a 14.3% positivity rate in COVID-19 cases.
“We had to start coming up with a plan of what to do in the event we continue to have election workers fall ill due to COVID,” said Willingham Tuesday.
By reducing the number of polling places on Jan. 5 from 16 to four, Willingham said fewer than 100 poll workers will be needed, as opposed to the nearly 200 that are usually employed for an election day. She estimated there will be 15 or 16 poll workers at each of the four polling places to help with voter flow, where there are typically 11 at each one.
Despite reducing the number of polling places Willingham said she does not expect lines on Election Day. She said there were 6,000 voters at Parker Road alone in the General Election in November, and there were no lines. Willingham said that 26,000 residents have already cast their ballots, and she predicts there will be about 8,000 more on Jan. 5.
Several citizens on the emergency Zoom call Tuesday asked how citizens will be notified of the changes. Willingham said press releases will be issued to local media, and notices will be posted to social media. Resident Cary Bond asked if Willingham would be able to use the county’s emergency Code Red alert system; Willingham said she would explore that option.
The four open precincts and their addresses are as follows:
• Barksdale Precinct - Emmanuel Community Church, 1400 Ga. Highway 212 SE, Conyers
• Bethel Precinct — Presbyterian Church of the Resurrection, 3676 Ga. Highway 20 NE, Conyers
• Olde Town Precinct — Springfield Baptist Church, 1877 Iris Drive SE, Conyers
• Parker Road — 1400 Parker Road SE, Conyers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.