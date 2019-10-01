COVINGTON — When the new Eastside High School opens in 2021, it will get its water and sewer service from the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority (NCWSA). But depending on how a service delivery area study goes, the school’s service could switch to the Covington water and sewerage system in the future. The Covington City Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the water authority on the service plan for the new school at its Sept. 19 meeting.
In March, the Newton County School System purchased 107 acres of land on Ga. Highway 142 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and adjacent to East Newton Baptist Church for the new Eastside High School. The new school is set to be complete in 2021, and water and sewer have to be available for that to happen.
The Board of Education would prefer to connect to the NCWSA’s water and sewer infrastructure, and the water authority has the infrastructure in place to make that possible.
But the new high school falls within the city’s current water and sewer service territory.
City Manager Leigh Anne Knight told the council that the city and the water authority are currently conducting a service delivery territory study to determine the service areas for the city and county. But, she added, the Board of Education needed to know who would be providing water and sewer to the new Eastside High, and so the city and water authority came up with the MOU.
“The optimum solution would be to wait until after the study is done to determine service areas, as far as (service area) swaps are concerned,” said Knight. “But unfortunately, the Board of Education needs to know that somebody is going to be able to provide them water. So between the water authority and the city, we have devised this plan that gives us the flexibility if we have to do it, and gives them the flexibility if they have to do it.”
Under the MOU, the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority will provide water and sewer service to the new school site, and Eastside High will be a water authority customer.
But because the new Eastside is in the city’s service delivery area, the water authority will pay the city for domestic, irrigation and fire suppression water service to the school through the addition of a wholesale water meter.
Once the service delivery territory study is completed, and if it is determined that the school is still in the city service area, the city will have two options:
1. Make all necessary improvements to connect the Eastside High School site to its water and sewer infrastructure.
2. Allow the NCWSA to continue to service the site.
Mayor Ronnie Johnston clarified the MOU for the council.
“In essence, this is a memorandum of understanding of how we’re going to work together and collaborate to make sure that when they build that high school and it needs water and sewer, that it will be there,” said Johnston.
The City Council approved the MOU by a vote of 4-0. Council members Susie Keck and Michael Whatley were absent.