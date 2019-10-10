COVINGTON — Robert H. Stansfield, a Covington attorney with more than 30 years of experience representing individuals, families, local, regional and national businesses, as well as local governments, announced Thursday he will run for judge of the Superior Court in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit.
For the last 23 years, Stansfield has practiced law in Covington.
“I am committed to applying my 30 years of experience to the cases that come before the Newton and Walton county Superior Courts fairly and respectfully, showing neither favor nor bias so that justice under the law may be done,” he said in a statement released Thursday.
Stansfield’ s law practice has been wide-ranging. Stansfield said he believes he can help fill the void in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit with the departure of Judges Samuel Ozburn, Horace Johnson and Eugene Benton, all of whom had substantial experience as practicing lawyers in private practice before taking the bench. Stansfield is seeking the post being vacated by Benton.
“I am following in the tradition where a lawyer serves the community as Superior Court judge after having first served the community as an attorney, as well as volunteer,” said Stansfield.
Two other candidates have said they will run for the seats now held by Ozburn and Johnson. Newton County District Attorney Layla Zon announced in September that she will run for the seat that will be vacated by Ozburn’s retirement, and Cheveda McCamy, chief assistant district attorney in Henry County, has announced that she will run for the judgeship now held by Johnson, who has announced a bid for the Georgia Supreme Court.
The non-partisan election for Superior Court judgeships will be held May 19, 2020.
Stansfield’s volunteer activities include having worked with the Arts Association in Newton County for nearly 20 years, serving on the Covington Downtown Development Authority helping to promote economic growth in the city of Covington’s downtown district, and as a member of the Advisory Board of the Covington Family YMCA for many years. A two-decade long member of the Kiwanis Club of Covington, Stansfield chairs the club’s scholarship committee helping to select recipients of the club’s six annual college scholarships.
After law school at Emory University and a fellowship in Germany, Stansfield married his wife Pat; they have been married for 30 years. Pat continues to teach special needs children in the Newton County school system. They have one daughter who is a graduate of the Newton County school system and is a graduate student at Georgia State University. The Stansfields are active parishioners at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Covington.
Stansfield said his aim as a Superior Court judge is to hear each case in a fair and respectful manner, to render timely decisions based on the facts and governing law, and to ensure that hearings and trials are conducted according to the law and the state and federal constitutions.