An accomplished raconteur in print and in person, Chris Queen makes it easy for his audience to laugh along. In a short interview recently, the Covington author entertained as he talked about his earlier career in the cellular phone industry. The boss had called in all the employees to tell them about this new feature called texting. Queen laughed his way through the story as he said he and the others in the meeting were incredulous and said that would never catch on and why in the world would people do that when they could just call.
The cellular industry’s loss became literary’s gain when Queen turned his hand to writing.
“Writing was something I think was of interest to me before I even knew it was something I could do as a career,” he said. “I’ve always had story ideas in my head. I knew how I could express myself with the written word. I was on the newspaper staff at Newton (High School) my senior year. That’s when it clicked with me this might be something I could do.”
Queen has just released his first paperback, "Neon Crosses," a travelogue of sorts written with Queen’s often humorous and interesting takes on Southern culture using stops along a route from Georgia to Florida to discuss topics ranging from religion to food to race relations.
“It’s been a fun journey for me to explore what the South has been and what it’s becoming,” Queen said. “I hope readers will enjoy the journey they take with me.”
A few years ago, when he was working as a freelance writer for PJ Media, Queen wrote an earlier e-book version that was much smaller and had a different title.
“The editor had challenged me to write a book,” Queen said. “My main sort of areas of writing were the South and Disney and Christianity at PJ. The challenge was to come up with a book to combine those things. It took me several weeks to put all those together in a way that made sense. Like all good ideas, it came to me in the shower. Why not use it as a travelogue?”
He decided to use his family’s many trips to Disney World as a “hook,” and in 2015, the e-book was published under a different title, but in 2019, under different ownership, the publisher returned the book’s rights to Queen. He began to develop the project further and the length of the book more than doubled. It came to fruition as "Neon Crosses."
The name comes from a little Baptist church along the Georgia-to-Florida route.
“It’s kind of a 1940s or ‘50s era building,” Queen said. “It’s something you would drive by a million times during the day and think it’s just another church. But they have a sign that lights up. It’s a green cross that spells out 'Jesus Saves' …You might pass that church in the day and never notice it, but at night it catches your attention.”
He knows that route well. Queen has been to Disney World more than 40 times.
Born in Marietta, Queen was 5 years old when his family moved to Newton County to be near his maternal grandparents. He grew up on the north end of Covington and is the son of Marcia Queen, a native of Marietta who lives in Covington, and the late Larry Queen, who grew up in Blue Ridge and passed away two years ago. Queen comes from a close-knit family with sister Ashley Aderhold and her husband and two daughters living right next door and his brother Matt and his wife and daughter living in Social Circle, just 10 minutes away.
Queen is single, saying he has “never found the right woman.” He is a doting uncle and says two of his three nieces play softball, which has turned the family into a “softball family.”
“I didn’t think that was something we would do, but there we are,” he said of going to the games. “It’s a unique world. It really is.”
The family helped start Eastridge Church in 1989 and continues to be involved with Queen having served on staff for a total of 13 years. He was director of communications and while no longer on the staff, he continues to take on leadership roles. He leads worship about once a month and works with the church’s creative arts team helping produce the services and online worship.
Queen went to Ficquett Elementary, Sharp Middle School and graduated in 1991 from Newton County High School.
“I got great grades in English,” he said. “I can remember handwriting papers in high school. Now I can barely sign a birthday card and it look legible. That year I spent on the newspaper staff was a lot of fun. I learned how to keep an ear to the ground on what was going on. I got to write one editorial. It was right when the Soviet Union was about to fall and they were letting McDonald’s and KFC come in and open restaurants. I pointed out that capitalism was going to change that country... They needed some El Charros.”
Queen graduated from the University of Georgia in 1996.
“I’m a massive Georgia fan,” he said. “I’m involved with UGA alumni, and I go to a lot of baseball and football games.”
Queen went to college planning to major in journalism, but advisers discouraged him saying it was a crowded field. He thought about public relations, but advisers said it too was a crowded field.
“I wound up doing psychology as a way of doing something fun and something I could finish with,” Queen said. “... With my psychology degree, it helped in being able to read people. I don’t mean that in a sinister way. It’s almost like I can kind of tell what somebody’s meaning when they’re saying (something). It also helps when you see people on social media. You can say that person’s clearly depressed or suffering from this or that.”
But Queen never gave up his desire to write. “It took the advent of the Internet for a lot of us to know we could write,” he said.
He began as a freelance writer for PJ Media, a conservative website that offers articles on news, politics and culture. He now works full-time for PJ Media as assistant editor. In addition to editing, Queen also gets to write and particularly enjoys writing about politics and other topics of special interest to him. He also writes a blog.
“I have spent a lot of time criticizing Stacey Abrams lately,” Queen said of his online writing. “It’s more about how people are trying to make her into something she’s not, which is a winner.”
As a child, Queen remembers hearing his parents and grandparents talk about politics and what was going on in the world.
“That interested me and helped make my interest into that world,” he said. “Writing for PJ Media, I get to throw in my sense of humor. To be able to throw in a little bit of humor and snark about things going on in the world — that helps. Without it, it would frustrate me.”
He finds inspiration in everyday life and sometimes in what he hears at church.
“A lot of times I will find things to write about the South... ” he said. “So much of what’s going on happens in Washington and New York, the South can get under-reported. That’s important to write about and what’s important to me.”
He loves to tell a good story and says his grandfather, Billy Arnold, was one of his greatest inspirations.
“My mom’s dad, he could tell a story like nobody else,” Queen said. “I think that inspired me in a lot of ways. He inspired me politically. I think my whole family’s UGA fandom came from him... Watching the way he was a leader in church also inspired me.”
Queen loves to read, especially works by his favorite authors Flannery O’Connor, Lee Smith, Shusaku Endo and C.S. Lewis. He once said when he grew up he wanted to be a weatherman, a game show host or James Bond. Today, Chris Queen is a writer, an editor and now a published author. He is working on his next book and says he is in the earliest stages of his first novel, a mystery set in a town near the Georgia coast.
Neon Crosses is published by Conservatarian Press and available in paperback and e-book at www.amazon.com
