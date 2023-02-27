...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
COVINGTON — When residents of the city of Covington open the bicentennial time capsule in 50 years, they will find inside items that reflect a city of today and pay homage to the city’s history.
City and county employees and officials gathered Friday for the ceremonial burial of the time capsule on the City Hall campus. Covington Mayor Steve Horton commented on the long history of the city, pointing out that at the time Covington was founded in 1822, there were only 24 states in the U.S., the Civil War was 39 years in the future, the intercontinental railroad was 47 years in the future, and the White House would not have indoor plumbing for another 11 years.
“Before all these things, the city of Covington existed,” said Horton. “People lived and worked here, and a form of government was in place. Since that early beginning and over the last 200 years, the city of Covington has grown and flourished, providing homes, jobs and recreation all along the way.”
Horton challenged city leaders and residents to continue to “carry the torch” for the city and to be good stewards and navigators for its future.
“Think, act and choose wisely, because generations of people you don’t even know, people you will not ever know, are counting on you, counting on us,” said Horton. “So I’ll say, stand tall and pray for a bright future.”
The time capsule is set to be opened on Dec. 9, 2072. Items included in the time capsule are:
• Bicentennial memorabilia including shirts, banners, posters, and newspapers from events during the year including the Roots Concert, Fourth of July, and the Lighting of the Square
• Copy of the city budget
• Flyer for the Covington Farmer’s Market
• Covington Police and Fire challenge coin
• 2022 city event calendar
• Covington city hat
• 2022 commemorative Coca Cola bottle (UGA national championship)
• Bicentennial flag that flew over City Hall during the year
• Copy of the final council meeting agenda
• Promotional flyers from the Welcome Center with a record of tourism numbers for the year
• Two Discover Covington travel bags
• Small piece of the magnolia tree from the Square
• Contribution from representatives of the county
• Some personal contributions from the City Council of business cards, memorabilia and notes
