COVINGTON — When residents of the city of Covington open the bicentennial time capsule in 50 years, they will find inside items that reflect a city of today and pay homage to the city’s history.

City and county employees and officials gathered Friday for the ceremonial burial of the time capsule on the City Hall campus. Covington Mayor Steve Horton commented on the long history of the city, pointing out that at the time Covington was founded in 1822, there were only 24 states in the U.S., the Civil War was 39 years in the future, the intercontinental railroad was 47 years in the future, and the White House would not have indoor plumbing for another 11 years.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos