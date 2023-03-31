...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
Some higher gusts will be possible at elevations above 3000 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of north Georgia, generally along and north of
I-20.
* WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
COVINGTON — The city of Covington will not be able to contribute funding to a 10-bed expansion at Piedmont Newton Hospital.
City Council members discussed a request that the city contribute some of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to the expansion at a work session Tuesday, March 28. The conclusion reached from that discussion was that, while the city could contribute federal ARPA funds to a non-profit, those dollars have already been spent for public safety.
Georgia law prohibits the city from giving money from its general fund to a non-profit organization.
Furthermore, City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. advised the council that the city can contract with non-profits to provide a city function. However, he said, “We are not in the hospital business; you can’t just give money to a non-profit unless they are doing some function for you.”
The Newton County Board of Commissioners is exploring the possibility of giving some of its remaining federal ARPA money to fund a 10-bed expansion at the hospital. Commissioners heard a request for $2.2 million at their March 18 meeting from Dr. Norris Little, chief medical officer and interim CEO at Piedmont Newton.
Commissioners tabled a decision on the request for 30 days to give Chairman Marcello Banes time to see if the city could commit some of its ARPA funds to the project.
Little told commissioners that demand at the hospital has increased over the past two years. Prior to the pandemic, Little said, the daily in-patient census was around 50; that number now is closer to 80. Daily emergency room visits went from 100 to as many as 150, he said.
When the hospital reaches its in-patient capacity, those who are admitted through the ER must wait for a bed to open, which can take days, he said.
Little said the hospital anticipates demand will continue to increase due to ongoing economic development in the county and surrounding areas and new housing developments that are in the works.
Little said the 10-bed increase can be accomplished within the hospital’s existing footprint in about six months, but that it is just a stop-gap measure until more significant additions can be made to the hospital.
According to county Finance Director Brittany White, the county has slightly less than $3 million remaining in ARPA funds.
Newton received about $22 million in ARPA funding, while the city of Covington received $5.3 million.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
