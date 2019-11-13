COVINGTON - A man has been arrested in Charlotte County, Florida, in connection with a child pornography investigation in Covington, and Ontario, Canada.
The suspect, 37-year-old Nathan Potter, was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 4 at the Flamingo Motel in Punta Gorda on warrants taken by the Covington Police Department.
Potter was identified by Covington detectives, as well as Canadian authorities, for allegedly coercing a child to send nude photos of herself through mobile apps. Potter was captured as he was attempting to leave the motel in a rented moving truck.
Potter is currently being held without bond at the Charlotte County jail and will be extradited to Newton County.
“Detective Julie English did an outstanding job identifying Potter as a suspect in this case and acted as a liaison with investigators in Punta Gorda, Fla., and Ontario, Canada, on this investigation that may involve many other victims,” Covington Police Captain Ken Malcom said in a news release.
Potter’s arrest was for the warrants obtained by C.P.D. for: criminal attempt to commit sexual exploitation of children, computer or electronic pornography, and child molestation. Additionally, Potter was charged with possessing photographs of sexual performance by a child and compiling computer pornography involving a minor by Charlotte County Detective Don Woekle.
“Parents need to always be vigilant about their children’s internet use,” cautioned Malcom. “In this case, a parent discovered their child had been engaging in conversations in third party app chatrooms with Potter, who attempted to convince the teen that he was also a teenager. We believe at least two sexual predators were lurking in this one chatroom (Discord) with 30 unsuspecting teenage girls.”