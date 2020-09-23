COVINGTON - Covington City Clerk Audra Gutierrez has been named the 2020 Clerk of the Year by the Georgia Municipal Clerks Association (GMCA).
Paula Martin president of the GMCA and city clerk in Americus, presented Gutierrez with her plaque and bouquet of flowers at the Covington City Council meeting on Sept. 21. Also present for the presentation was Vicki Wainwright, last year's Clerk of the Year and city clerk in Butler.
"Each year, the GMCA holds its nominations for Clerk of the Year," Martin said. "This year was a tough decision with a lot of nominations. This year's Clerk of the Year is Audra Gutierrez.
"She was nominated by Mayor Steve Horton," Martin added. "Audra has served as the city clerk for more than seven years. She is trustworthy, capable and reliable."
