COVINGTON – Effective Tuesday, Sept. 1, citizens are are required to wear a face covering on city property in Covington. While face coverings aren’t mandated on private property, Covington City Council members are encouraging businesses to institute the mandatory mask ordinance.
“We have been proactive since Day One of the pandemic to ensure the safety of our community, and this is another step,” said City Manager Scott Andrews. “Wearing a face covering will be a tremendous step in getting us back to the way of life we enjoyed prior to COVID-19.”
The council approved the mask ordinance by a 4-1 vote at their Aug. 24 retreat at the Covington Municipal Airport. Fleeta Baggett cast the dissenting vote, and Kenneth Morgan was absent from the meeting.
Masks are not required to be medical grade, so long as they cover the nose and mouth. Bandanas, scarves and other similar fabrics are allowed.
Businesses within city limits may indicate that they require masks on their property by posting a notice at each entrance accessible to the public. Masks are not required while eating or drinking, or if socially distanced at least 6 feet apart.
The Covington Police Department will enforce the ordinance on all public property and any private property that chooses to require masks. Any individual who fails to be in compliance with this order is subject to a $50 fine.
