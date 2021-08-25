COVINGTON - The Covington City Council voted 4-0 at a called meeting on Aug. 24 to implement an emergency 30-day moratorium on the acceptance of rezoning applications, preliminary plat petitions and special use permit requests for residential development. Council members Don Cook and Susie Keck were absent.
City Manager Scott Andrews advised the council that between residential developments in and around Covington, including single-family homes and multi-family complexes, there are more than 5,000 residential units that either have been approved or are in the process of being approved.
“We are a hot place for business, a hot place to live, and we’re seeing a tremendous amount of growth,” Andrews said. “Just in the immediate city, items in the (zoning) pipeline number over 3,000 units. That’s not including Porterdale and the county. Immediately around Covington, it is closer to 5,000 units and up.
“What we are asking tonight is for you to consider a residential moratorium so that we can take the traffic study that we’re just concluding and also take some time to look at our (water and sewer) infrastructure and make sure that we are prepared for all that growth,” Andrews continued. "Even if it is not in the city, it will impact us severely. But more than anything, we will take the feedback from the Georgia Conservancy on our zoning codes to make sure that we are doing all the things that will put this into line with our new codes.”
City Attorney Frank Turner said the moratorium will not affect any building permit for property currently zoned residential, any residential development for which construction plans have been submitted on or prior to Aug. 24, or any zoning, preliminary plat, or special use request from a landowner who has already had substantial expenses based on assurances of city staff of the project moving forward in the process.
“There are 26 parcels in the pipeline,” Turner said. “Those 26 we feel there has been some communication back and forth with the city and some assurances. I’ve not saying they all have vested rights, but we are putting them on this list and they would not be affected by the moratorium.”
Turner further clarified what is and isn’t covered by the moratorium.
“If you have a subdivision lot that you want to build on that is already zoned residential, you have a right to a building permit,” Turner said. “But you cannot submit an application for a new development.”
Mayor Steve Horton noted that even if a development is already in the pipeline and not affected by the moratorium, that does not mean there is any assurance that the developer will get everything they want.
The moratorium will end on Sept. 24 unless the City Council decides to continue it further, in which case they will need to hold a public hearing before the moratorium can be extended. Newton County is also under a residential moratorium until Sept. 21.
