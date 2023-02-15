Covington City Council

COVINGTON — A second apartment complex development near the Turner Lake Road roundabout has been approved by the Covington City Council.

At its Feb. 6 meeting, the council approved a rezoning request for 35 acres on Turner Lake Road to allow a multi-family housing development. The development site includes two wooded tracts north of Turner Lake Park and adjacent to Covington Gallery shopping center. The zoning was changed from Neighborhood Residential and Corridor Mixed-Use to Town Center Residential.

