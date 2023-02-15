COVINGTON — A second apartment complex development near the Turner Lake Road roundabout has been approved by the Covington City Council.
At its Feb. 6 meeting, the council approved a rezoning request for 35 acres on Turner Lake Road to allow a multi-family housing development. The development site includes two wooded tracts north of Turner Lake Park and adjacent to Covington Gallery shopping center. The zoning was changed from Neighborhood Residential and Corridor Mixed-Use to Town Center Residential.
The proposed development by Crescent Communities will include 300 apartments across five residential buildings, a clubhouse and leasing office, outside amenity spaces, and stormwater and utility infrastructure. Included in the plans is a trail connecting to Turner Lake Park.
The Crescent Communities project follows the October approval of an expansion of the Clark’s Grove development on 21 acres at the southeast corner of Turner Lake Road and Clark Street. It is bordered on the east by the Cricket Frog Trail, on the west by Turner Lake Road, on the north by Clark Street.
The Clark’s Grove expansion will include 145 apartments in three buildings on 4.54 acres and 84 townhomes in four blocks on 5.45 acres. The proposal also includes a 4.62-acre park and pedestrian access points to the Cricket Frog Trail and the original Clark’s Grove development off Clark Street. A future phase of single-family residences is planned for 6.11 acres.
Traffic on Turner Lake Road was a key focus of discussion during the rezoning public hearing on Feb. 6. City Manager Tres Thomas said a number of residential projects are in the works in the area, as well as plans to upgrade Turner Lake Road to four lanes. He said the road improvements would take about four years to complete, and residential projects would be completed prior to that.
Clark’s Grove resident Jim Bryan said traffic on Turner Lake Road is already “unbearable.”
“We can’t take any more apartments, guys,” he said. “It’s like y’all are taking a big block of 300 units and just throwing it up somwhere and seeing if it will stick on the wall.”
As initially proposed by the Crescent Communities, the project would have one entrance off Turner Lake Road and one off U.S. Highway 278 near Ginn Motor Company.
After some discussion, Councilwoman Susie Keck made a motion to approve the rezoning with the conditions that the access point from Turner Lake Road be available only for use by emergency vehicles, that the apartment buildings have pitched roofs, and that the Turner Lake Road improvement plan be coordinated with the apartment complex construction design plan and approved before any building permits are issued.
Councilman Don Floyd seconded the motion, and it passed 5-1, with Councilwoman Fleeta Baggett opposed.
Earlier in the discussion Baggett said that developer Crescent Communities had failed to live up to its promised plans for Martin’s Crossing, a 315-unit apartment development under construction at U.S. Highway 278 near Martin Luther King Boulevard. Baggett said that renderings of the development shown to council members during the approval process included a lot of trees. “There’s not one, not one,” she said.
Crescent Communities representative Kyle Brock said the actual renderings were presented during the approval process, and they have not changed.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
