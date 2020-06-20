COVINGTON - The Covington City Council approved the fiscal year 2021 budget at a teleconference meeting June 15. The budget includes $128,701,557 in revenues and $128,386,693 in expenditures.
The difference leaves a contingency of $314,864, but with contingency funds going into three reserve accounts - Cemetery Trust, Gas Fund, and Neighborhood Stabilization Program (NSP) Reserve - that reduces the contingency to $270,780.
There is an annual step pay increase of 3% included in the budget, but because of retirements and/or employees reaching the top of their pay scales, the actual overall increase is only 1.3%.
Retirement contributions remain the same in total as last year, with total contributions being $3.6 million.
Total insurance costs including medical, dental, life, long-term disability, and vision will see a premium increase in the coming year of roughly 13%. However, the budget will only increase by $231,712 or 5.07%, thanks to a projected increase in premiums last year that did not materialize and the budgeted amount for insurance in the current year not being adjusted down, allowing for more money to move forward and resulting in a smaller increase in the budget for fiscal year 2021.
Covington was already facing a tight budget before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Due to the city needing to pay for the power Covington committed to purchase in 2008 from the Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant through an agreement with the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG), in May the council approved an ordinance that will increase electric rates by an average of 1.92% each year for the next eight years, with the first rate increase coming Oct. 1, 2020.
The increase will help pay for the power, but in order to keep the increase as low as possible, the city is also taking money from its utility funds, which in the past would be used to help fund the annual budget. With those funds being pulled away, City Manager Scott Andrews and his staff began tightening the purse strings on all departments.
Covington Finance Director Randy Smith said property taxes in the new budget are based on the 2020 tax digest multiplied by an historical collection rate of 98%, and no millage rate increase is seen at this point. The city millage rate will be determined and set in August.
