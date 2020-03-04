COVINGTON - The Covington City Council unanimously approved a resolution "affirming its commitment to the prohibition of discrimination" at its Feb. 17 meeting.
The resolution was presented at the request of City Manager Scott Andrews.
Hawnethia Williams asked if there was a reason for the need to act on the resolution.
Andrews stated since he took over as city manager in mid-December that he felt this was something the City Council would want to have on record.
"This is something that with my fresh perspective of coming in and looking back at everything; we have a fairly diverse community," Andrews said.
Mayor Steve Horton added that he has heard of other communities approving similar resolutions.
The resolution states the prohibition includes but is not limited to discrimination against residents, guests, contractors, vendors, and employees on the basis of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, military status, gender identity, or any other legally protected characteristics.
It goes on to state, "Whereas, this is all done in an effort to foster a diverse, welcoming and loving environment in our community for residents and guests... and it is hoped that this resolution will help eliminate discriminatory actions in our community."
