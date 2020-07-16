COVINGTON - The Covington City Council approved a two-year contract at their July 6 meeting to have Pratt Recycling take the city's recyclables at a cost of $60 per ton. The previous council had approved the contract in November, but it was apparently never signed.
Previously, Pratt and other companies that deal in recycling paid to take recyclables. Much of the recyclable material was then sent to China to be made into goods such as shoes, bags and new plastic products. But in 2018, China banned imports of 24 different kinds of recyclable wastes, including paper, cardboard and most plastics.
With there no longer being a market for waste companies to sell their recycling, the burden began falling onto cities and counties to either pay the recycling companies to take their waste or throw it all away.
In November of last year, then-City Manager Leigh Anne Knight had advised the council that Pratt was willing to take the recycling for the market rate of $60 per ton for the period of the contract.
Covington collected a little over 500 tons last year. At $60 per ton, that would cost the city about $30,000 to dispose of the recycling material.
Then-Mayor Ronnie Johnston noted that the city could dump its recyclables at the landfill for less, but it would not match the city’s efforts to be green and would hamper city efforts to attract industries interested in building in green communities.
“In essence what this means, because the city wants to still continue to be green, we are now going to be paying for the tonnage to be disposed of,” said Johnston. “If we did actually take this tonnage to our landfill, it is $41 a ton.
“So if anybody says Covington doesn’t care about being green; we actually do. We’re willing to spend a little bit more money to do it. We’re still trying to do the right thing.”
The council approved the contract with Pratt Industries by a 6-0 vote. But apparently the contract was never signed.
Since then, there have been changes in city leadership. In city elections last November, Steve Horton defeated Johnston in the race for mayor, Fleeta Baggett won the seat vacated by Michael Whatley, who retired, and Don Floyd defeated council member Josh McKelvey to win his seat. Knight had announced her plan to retire last May, and in November, the council chose Scott Andrews as her replacement as city manager.
While the contract was never signed, Pratt and the city have continued operating under the terms of the contract. Through June 6, the city paid Pratt a total of $5,741 for approximately 95.6 tons of recyclables.
At their June 6 meeting, Horton, council member Susie Keck, and City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. recalled the previous council discussing the issue but could not recall if they voted on it.
City Clerk Audra Guitierrez said that at the time of the council meeting last November, the city did not have the contract and that it went back and forth between the city and Pratt legal departments. She said this was the final contract.
Keck made a motion to approve the contract with Pratt, and Don Floyd seconded the motion. The vote was 4-2 in favor of the contract, with Kenneth Morgan and Baggett casting the dissenting votes.
