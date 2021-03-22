COVINGTON - The Covington City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance creating a citizen review board for the Covington Police Department at their March 15 meeting.
The board will consist of seven voting members, one chosen by each council member and one by the mayor, and Police Chief Stacey Cotton, who will be a non-voting member.
City Manager Scott Andrews advised the council that he was approached by Rev. Harold Cobb and Rev. William Gaither last August about establishing a police review board.
"Several of you were involved in that," Andrews said. "It has been quite a lengthy process, but I'm very excited at this time to go ahead and bring it before council. There are very few cities and counties in the area that have this. In fact, I think Gwinnett County may be the closest area."
Council member Kenneth Morgan first requested a citizen review panel in 2016. At the time, the council commissioned a group of citizens to come in and review the Covington Police Department based on then-President Barack Obama’s 21st Century Task Force on Policing. After a two-month review, the panel concluded that there was no need to establish a citizens review board that would examine complaints against police officers.
Cotton, who was confident in 2016 that his department was meeting or exceeding the federal standards, told the council Monday night that after the events that occurred around the country over the last year and the calls for social justice and concerns over police and community relations, the issue of a citizen review board came back up.
"My belief hasn't changed one bit, that we do everything that we can to be available to the public and be held accountable to the public and make sure that we hold our officers accountable," Cotton said. "But there is a different tenor these days and we need, as police departments, to figure out ways to build trust in our communities.
"When we were approached this time, I said to show that I believe we're doing the things that we need to do as a police department and to gain the trust of our citizens and our community, that I welcomed a chance to sit down with the Ministers Union and the council and the rest of the staff and develop a citizen review board."
The board will review the actions taken when a citizen files a complaint against the police, how that complaint is handled, how the policy and procedures are applied to make sure the officers followed the department's policies and procedures, and if they don't, how the department handles it through disciplinary actions.
"This group can come together for a regularly scheduled time and review, in depth with me, the actions that occurred and the actions that were taken and how we hold the officers accountable, and let them give me feedback on making sure that we're doing the things that our community wants us to do, to make sure that we're doing the things that support the community, support the lawful citizens, and support the men and women that I believe are out doing a thankless job every single day," Cotton said.
"It gives us an opportunity to prove it to our citizens," he added. "I see it as a big step, as a way of building trust in our community. I believe it is already there to some extent, but we can never not look for other avenues to continue to build that trust, especially in these days and times.
"I want everybody to know that we welcome the opportunity to do this, because I think the board overall, once they've been together for a period of time, is going to be able to come back and report that we exceed any recommendations that are out there, because we're always looking to do the right thing."
Morgan thanked Mayor Steve Horton, Andrews and Cotton for their willingness to work with the citizens.
"I want to personally thank you as an incoming mayor for your openness and willingness to do this," Morgan told Horton. "Also, our new City Manager Scott Andrews, for your time and openness you put in to make sure this happen. I also want to just give kudos to everybody in the community, our chief and assistant chief of police. It is a good start. It's about being proactive and building trust and relationships in our community, so I appreciate everybody for what they're doing. I think this is the right thing to do at this point in time."
The second reading and final vote on the ordinance will be held at the council's next scheduled meeting on Monday, April 5.
