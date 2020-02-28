COVINGTON — In an effort to assist Elevation Development Group in getting its 350-unit luxury apartment complex at Covington Town Center off the ground and keep it from being, as council member Susie Keck put it, a "pile of dirt," the City Council unanimously approved waiving the water and sewer tap fees, permit costs and electrical infrastructure costs for the project.
The waiver will prevent Elevation from having to pay approximately $1.5 million to the city for that work and should entice investment groups into providing the final portion of capital the developer needs to start construction, according to David Tracht of Elevation.
Tracht met with the council during a called meeting on Feb. 19. He explained that while they have secured $30-$40 million in commercial loans, they still need to come up with $19 million in equity investment. He said investors are hesitant to get involved without some show of support from the city.
"We have struggled in the capital markets to find capital partners to bring this project to fruition," Tracht said. "We have a lack of comparable projects we can point to in the Covington market place. You really would have to get closer to Decatur to really show a comparable project.
"A number of groups are asking us if we're getting some sort of contributory incentive from the city, which we haven't been able to give a firm answer to that," he continued. "Our group never sets out to do development dependent on some form of incentive. We try to avoid that typically. A lot of developers will start their process by investigating what type of incentives might be available from a city; it really gets all the participants in the capital group willing to take that risk and make those deals economically feasible."
Tracht said they are looking for about $3.5 million in incentives from the city. He added that if the city is unwilling to provide any incentives, they may go to the Industrial Development Authority to seek tax abatements, but that they would prefer not to do that because of the length of time involved. He said if the city grants them the incentives and the investors come onboard, they could be ready to start construction in 45 days. If they have to go to the IDA, it will take much longer before they can begin.
While the city is 30 days into a 90-day moratorium on multi-family housing applications, the moratorium would not affect Elevation since their application was approved before the moratorium was put in place.
City Manager Scott Andrews said the potential incentives the city could provide include waivers of water and sewer tap fees and permit costs for approximately $1 million, parking spaces for $1.8 million, a 5-acre public green space park at the north end of the project for $277,000, and about $450,000 for electrical infrastructure improvements.
Keck asked if Elevation would consider selling the property if they could not get investors.
Tracht replied that they have considered selling the property and had another developer looking at it. But, he added, "No one is more familiar or has invested as much in the project as us. I think we're best suited to try and get it over the line."
Keck noted that she would not be interested in the parking spaces waiver, and the rest of the council agreed.
Andrews recommended the council consider waiving the tap fees, permit costs and electrical infrastructure work, for a total of $1.5 million.
Tracht said he believes they can get investors to agree to come in with those incentives.
Mayor Steve Horton asked if the council agreed to those recommendations, would Elevation commit to building the green space park.
Tracht said they would.
"I'm for giving them the permit and tap fees, and electrical infrastructure because this pile of dirt is not going to be worth anything if we don't get this off the ground," Keck said, with the rest of the council agreeing.
Keck then made a motion to approve the waiver of the water and sewer tap fees, permitting costs, and electrical infrastructure costs for the Elevation project at Covington Town Center. Kenneth Morgan seconded the motion, and it was approved 6-0.
Editor's Note: The Covington City Council approved the waiving of city fees for Covington Town Center in January 2018. The Citizen checked with City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. and he stated he reviewed the minutes of the January 17, 2018 meeting and "confirmed that the recent incentive granted to the Elevation developer would not affect the 2018 Covington Town Center LLC fee waiver."
