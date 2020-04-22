COVINGTON — The Covington City Council on Monday approved the second reading of an ordinance that will increase electric rates by an average of 1.92% each year for the next eight years, with the first rate increase coming Oct. 1.
The increase is needed to help pay for the power Covington committed to purchase in 2008 from the Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant through an agreement with the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG). In 2008 the estimated cost of the project was $14 billion. Twelve years later, the project is still not completed, but the costs have skyrocketed to $28 billion, and it is coming time for Covington to start paying for its portion.
While the average of the rate increase is 1.92%, Mayor Steve Horton reminded the council that the actual rate will depend on which rate class customers are in - residential, commercial non-demand, commercial demand, industrial service, large industrial service. Horton said some customers could see a slightly lower rate increase, while others could see an increase of up to 2.4% annually.
In order to keep the annual increase as low as possible, the city will pull money from its utility funds. The city usually makes up a fair sized portion of its budget revenue from the utility funds, but with money the that would normally go into the budget going toward paying off the power bill, staff is working to tighten up the city's budget for next year.
The first rate increase will be Oct. 1, and after that each annual increase will begin on January 1 of the following year.
A motion was made and seconded to approve the second reading of the ordinance. The motion was approved, 5-1, with Anthony Henderson casting the lone dissenting vote. Henderson said in a previous meeting that he will never vote for increasing utility rates.
