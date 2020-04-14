COVINGTON — After hearing pleas from restaurant owners within the city limits to be allowed to sell liquor by the drink in sealed containers for off-premise consumption, the Covington City Council amended a resolution to allow restaurants to sell beer, wine, or distilled spirits (liquor) with food sales for off-premise consumption.
The resolution will remain in effect for as long as Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic remains in effect, which to date is through April 30.
The issue first arose at a called teleconference council meeting on April 10. At that meeting, Mayor Steve Horton noted that with the implementation of Gov. Kemp's order, which suspended all previous local orders, and the expiration of Covington's resolution on April 7 to allow restaurants to sell beer or wine for off-premise consumption, that the council needed to approve a new resolution to continue to allow beer and wine to be sold.
During the council's discussion, Anthony Henderson said he had talked to a restaurant owner who had asked about selling cocktails in sealed containers. Henderson said he didn't have any problem with that.
But Horton said the city's resolution was in keeping with the Georgia Department of Revenue regulations, which don't allow the sale of distilled spirits of any kind by restaurants for off-premise consumption.
City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. agreed.
"Allowing carryout of distilled beverages is clearly against state law, that's why it is limited to beer and wine only," Turner said. "Even under the current emergency protocols, the state is not allowing distilled beverages to be carried out."
A motion to approve the resolution was unanimously approved.
During public comment afterwards, Angie Beszborn, one of the owners of Mystic Grill, said they are having to do whatever they can to stay open. She said the state has relaxed some of its ordinances and that restaurants can now sell raw meat, milk, bread, eggs, and other things like grocery stores "because the state realizes we (restaurants) are dying," she said. "A grocery store is considered essential, so they're allowing restaurants to become essential by becoming a corner shop.
"By the state's definition, a liquor store is essential," Beszborn continued. "So we're just trying to figure out if we can become a liquor store. We're not asking to sell a bottle of liquor out the door. We already have beer and wine, which is not selling. People do want cocktails or house mix margaritas that we have. It is something we can offer that they can't pick up at the grocery store. It is one of the things that could potentially help us a lot. We can't live off 10% of what we used to bring in and stay open very long. We don't know how long it's going to last.
"We have to sell a lot of food in order to make money," she added. "You can sell a small amount of alcohol and make money. While our quantities of food sales are down, it would be very beneficial to be able to sell cocktails with the food. We're begging for help, and I think this could be something that could help us."
Horton stated he would have Turner contact the Department of Revenue to see if there is any way to relax the prohibition on restaurants selling distill spirits to go.
The council called another teleconference meeting on April 13 and Horton announced an amendment to the resolution that will allow the sale of beer, wine and distilled spirits from restaurants inside the city of Covington in unopened packages to customers for carry out and curbside with food.
Horton said the city is still talking with the state, but wanted to do what it can to help out local businesses such as the restaurants.
Turner noted that restaurants will still be subject to the state law.
A motion to approve the resolution passed 4-0. Kenneth Morgan and Hawnethia Williams were absent from the meeting.
The Citizen later asked Turner if the state would have a problem with the city allowing the sale of distilled spirits for off-premise consumption. Turner said he did not believe so.
"Local governments and the state have independent alcohol licensing regimes," Turner said. "License holders have to comply with both. If one regulation is more restrictive than the other, the license holder must comply with the more restrictive provision. It is obviously the city’s general policy to dovetail our alcohol ordinances with those of the state, lest there be any confusion. However, in this emergency, local merchants have requested as much local flexibility as the city is empowered to give, and the council saw fit to grant that request."
