COVINGTON - Drivers traveling on Interstate 20 through Newton County in vehicles that run on compressed natural gas (CNG) may soon see signage directing them to the city of Covington's CNG fueling facility on Turner Lake Road. The City Council unanimously approved a bid on Jan. 6 to build a permanent ADA accessible restroom facility at the CNG station.
Currently the city has only a portable toilet at the facility, and Mayor Steve Horton told the council during their work session prior to the meeting that an ADA-accessible restroom is required in order to apply for signage on I-20.
"The problem with the station right now is nobody knows where it is unless you live in Covington," said Horton. "People traveling on the interstate don't know it's there, and to be able to post on the interstate signs that Covington has a CNG station and where it is, you have to have an ADA-accessible restroom available."
A total of $49,093 had been approved in the budget for a prefabricated restroom. But the city received three bids for a "turn-key" on-site construction of the facility that includes septic system installation. The low bidder was Ruben Morgan Construction at $39,870.
City Manager Scott Andrews told the council that by going with construction of the restrooms versus having a pre-fab building brought in, the city could save approximately $10,000.
The council approved the low bid by a 6-0 vote during the meeting.
In other business, the council approved moving $24,000 from the city's capital project funds to buildings and grounds to cover the cost of audio-visual equipment for a new city training room.
Horton advised the council that when 911 moved into Fire Station 22 on Alcovy Road late last year, they moved into the space that had previously been used as a training room for all city departments.
"The city doesn't now have a large training room," said Horton, "but at the new police department, there is a room that has an outside entrance that can be used by the city as a training room."
Horton said the city can reuse a lot of the equipment that came from the training room at Station 22, but that there still needed to be some audio-video equipment purchased at an estimated cost of $24,000.
The installation of HVAC in the computer room at City Hall came in under budget, and the remaining funds should cover the cost of the equipment, but the council would need to approve a budget amendment moving the funds from capital projects to buildings and grounds.
The council unanimously approved the budget amendment resolution to move the funds.
