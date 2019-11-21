COVINGTON - The Covington City Council unanimously approved a contract naming Scott Andrews as the new city manager during a called meeting Wednesday evening.
The city began a search for a new administrator after current City Manager Leigh Anne Knight announced her retirement in May, hiring a search firm - Strategic Government Resources - to advertise for candidates and conduct vetting and initial interviews. The council met in executive session during several called meetings for the last several weeks while they conducted interviews of the top candidates, and narrowed their search down to two final candidates: Andrews and Freddy L. Morgan, who is currently the electric director for Covington.
Andrews is expected to start no later than Dec. 18. He is currently the assistant city manager for the city of Smyrna and stated in his application that he wanted to give Smyrna a 30-day notice.
Andrews has more than 16 years of municipal management experience with substantial expertise in city management, economic development, strategic planning, recreation, community engagement, conflict resolution, event execution, public relations, and capital budgeting.
Andrews has also been involved in the ethylene oxide concerns centered around the Sterigenics plant in Smyrna and stated in his answer to a questionnaire sent out by Covington that he can relate his experience with the problem in Smyrna to similar concerns residents have about the BD Bard plant in Covington.
He also has experience in establishing entertainment districts around Smyrna where the open consumption of alcohol is allowed. The Covington Council approved the first reading of an ordinance creating an entertainment district in the Square at their Wednesday meeting.
Under the terms of the contract, Andrews will receive an annual base salary of $140,000 a year. He will receive $175 a month for cellular services for communication devices, and $6,000 a year for a vehicle allowance.
Andrews will be required to establish residence inside city limits within six months of employment, and will receive up to $7,000 in relocation costs.
Andrews initial contract will run between Dec. 18 and Dec. 31. The 2020 city council, which will include a new mayor and two new council members, cannot be bound to the city manager contract by the current council, and will need to approve the contract again in January. This is a yearly procedure as the city manager, city attorney, and city clerk are annually re-appointed to their positions.
While there was no discussion by council before the motion approving the contract with Andrews was approved by a 6-0 vote, several council members spoke about it during council comments at the end of the meeting.
Kenneth Morgan thanked everyone who supported the council and their decision.
“That position has always been a key position for me,” said Morgan. “I never take anything lightly. I don’t do anything on personal feelings - how I feel about one person over the other. I do things based on the facts of what I think is right for the employees of the city and the constituents of the city. It’s important that we have the right people in the right places that are going to work for everybody.”
Susie Keck stated they “made a very important decision, and I know that it’s the right decision.”
Hawnethia Williams noted that every decision has those who oppose it and those who support it, but that the council did what it feels is right.
“We’re not perfect, but we do feel that what we’re moving toward is a city that is a perfect city in the sense of looking after the people that are employees, as well as our citizens,” she said. “I think the people up here always have that as their priority. When we have that as our priority, I think we’re moving along in the right direction.”
Josh McKelvey thanked the city staff for the months of effort that went into the search for a new city manager.
“There was an intent here to cast a far and wide net and the staff did that,” he said. “It was helpful in the situation. We spent a lot of time debating back and forth and I think the answer tonight was the best option as far as a unified council and city, so I thought it was a good decision. I wish the staff and the new city manager the best in their future endeavors.”
Anthony Henderson congratulated Andrews on being named the new city manager.
“I look forward to working with him on the future of Covington,” said Henderson. “I want to thank the council for the efforts in making this happen.”