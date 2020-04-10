Notice is hereby given that, due to the current locally, state and national declared public health emergency, the mayor and council of the city of Covington will hold an Emergency Called Meeting at 2 p.m. on April 10.
The subject expected to be considered at the meeting is changes to emergency protocols for alcohol sales during COVID19 pandemic.
Due to circumstances necessitated by emergency conditions involving public safety and preservation of public services, public access to this meeting is limited to teleconference and video access. The public may access this meeting by calling +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) Meeting ID: 957 476 095.
