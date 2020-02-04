COVINGTON — After several weeks of discussion, the Covington City Council is leaning toward bringing Economic Development (ED) in-house, but agreed to allow Mayor Steve Horton and City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. to talk to Newton County about possible collaboration before making a final decision. The consensus to do so came at at City Council retreat Tuesday at the FFA-FCCLA Center.
The issue of where ED will be arose in December when the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce board decided to terminate its economic development contract with the city and county, leaving the two local governments to sort out how ED would be managed.
The Chamber recommended that the city and county turn the Office of Economic Development over to the Newton County Industrial Development Authority (IDA), which is made up of members appointed by the city, county and Chamber.
The Office of Economic Development will remain under the Chamber until March 30, and Covington and Newton County have until then to decide where ED will be located and under whose employment the two staff members will go.
While the recommendation from the Chamber is for ED to go under the IDA, with ED staff becoming county employees, council members have said they feel there has been a lack of accountability and leadership in the IDA and would rather have economic development brought under city auspices so that the city would have more control over what is done.
Turner added that the City Council could also have open interviews for their own economic development director.
City Manager Scott Andrews stated that the city currently pays $268,000 a year toward ED, with the county paying the same amount, bringing economic development's budget to $530,000 a year, which includes staff salaries and office expenses under the Chamber. If ED was under the city, the office expenses would decrease.
Council member Susie Keck said if ED was in the city, she could see a committee being formed of key people in the community to help develop a better economic vision for the city. Keck had stated earlier that she would like economic development to include not just attracting industry, but attracting retail and residential as well, so that industrial employees can live and shop inside Covington and Newton County, instead of going outside the area.
Interim Chamber President Debbie Harper, who attended the retreat, said no matter who has control of ED, that the Chamber, city and county need to stop fighting and collaborate more.
Horton agreed and stated that the city, county and Chamber have been economic development partners for more than 20 years and need to continue to collaborate. He suggested that the council allow him and Turner to talk to the county abut collaboration before the council makes a final decision on bringing ED in-house. The council agreed, with expectations of making a final decision at their next council meeting on Feb. 17.
